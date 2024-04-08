Advertisement
Ektaa R Kapoor's 'Crew' Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Filmmakers Trend Of Achieving Orbit-Breaking Success Continues

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ektaa R Kapoor's 'Crew' Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Filmmakers Trend Of Achieving Orbit-Breaking Success Continues Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Crew has continued to perform extremely well at the box office and is continuing to win hearts. Flying high with amazing positive word of mouth, it is a female-led film featuring the divas Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon that is creating examples of its success.

Remarkably, the film has become the 3rd biggest film to open this year and now has crossed the 100 crore milestone on its second Saturday with a collection of 5.40 crore India net and 9.50 crore worldwide gross on Day 9. The total worldwide gross amounted to 104.08 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. Continuing the growth with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3, 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. Gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4, the film has collected 4 Cr. India Net and 6.60 Cr. worldwide gross on Tuesday, Day 5, 3.30 Cr. India Net and 5.25 Cr. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6, 3.12 Cr. India Net and 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7, and 3.85 Cr. India net and 7.30 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Friday, Day 8, and 5.40 Cr. India net and 9.50 Cr. Worldwide gross on Day 9. Crew is now standing high with a total worldwide gross of 104.08 Cr.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens. 

