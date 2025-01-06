Emergency Trailer 2 OUT: Kangana Ranaut’s Fierce Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Takes Center Stage

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Emergency, which has faced multiple delays, is now set to release on January 17, 2025.

The film, which marks 50 years since the Emergency was declared in 1975, was initially slated for a September release but faced hurdles with the censor board, which suggested cuts before granting a U/A certificate. Ahead of the release, Kangana has unveiled a hard-hitting second trailer, further fueling anticipation for the film.

The gripping trailer opens with veteran actor Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, writing a powerful letter to the Prime Minister from his prison cell. The narrative shifts to Kangana’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi, fiercely declaring a state of emergency in India. One of the most powerful moments in the trailer comes when Kangana's character references the Hindu epic Mahabharata, declaring, “This is Indraprastha, and we have declared war against the Kauravas.” The trailer concludes with her iconic line, “India is Indira, and Indira is India,” leaving audiences captivated by her commanding performance and striking resemblance to the former Prime Minister.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Emergency boasts a stellar cast, with Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With its attention to historical accuracy and period details, the film promises to offer a compelling portrayal of one of the most significant political events in Indian history.