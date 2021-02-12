हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi to play villain in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'? Twitterati can't keep calm!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ will reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. 

As per several reports, Emraan Hashmi will play the villain in the third installment of ‘Tiger’. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif. However, there has been no official confirmation on the film yet.

Sources confirmed to DNA that Emraan will be seen in the third part of 'Tiger' franchise. 

Emraan Hashmi and ‘Tiger 3’ started trending on social media after reports of him being cast in the Salman Khan starrer got viral. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ were the first two films of the espionage thriller.

Fans expressed elation on reports of Emraan becoming a new addition to the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Take a look at some of the reactions: 

Meanwhile, Emraan will feature in a T-series music video which is slated to release on February 17. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Love stays even when the person is gone. Unravel the story that promises to #LoveYouToDeath through #LutGaye. Releasing on 17th Feb .#tseries @TSeries #BhushanKumar @JubinNautiyal @tanishkbagchi @manojmuntashir @SapruAndRao #YuktiThareja.” 

Emraan also has ‘Sab First Class’, 'Mumbai Saga' and ‘Chehre’ in the pipeline. 

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen on the silver screen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ on Eid 2021. 

Tags:
Emraan HashmiSalman KhanTiger 3Katrina Kaif
