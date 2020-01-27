Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji' sets new benchmarks at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol's latest period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has proved to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The movie is unstoppable at the ticket counters and has smoothly crossed Rs 200 crore.

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... While *most films* struggle to survive after 2 weeks, #Tanhaji is setting new benchmarks in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr. Total: ₹ 224.93 cr. #India biz.

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 200 crore of this 2020 and is now eyeing Rs 250 crore at the Box Office.