Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' continues power run at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare in period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has impressed the audiences so much so that the movie is on its glorious run at the Box Office. It has raked in a huge moolah and continues to march forward.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs. Total: ₹ 267.76 cr. #India biz.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first film to have crossed Rs 260 crore at the Box Office. It is now on the verge of challenging the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.



