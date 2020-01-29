Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' maintains strong grip at box office

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Friday, 'Tanhaji' minted Rs 5.38 crore, over the weekend, it earned close to 21 crore and on Monday and Tuesday, it collected Rs 4.03 crore and Rs 3.22 crore, respectively.

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is marching close to Rs 250 crore bounty at the box office while maintaining a strong grip. As of now, 'Tanhaji' has earned Rs 232.18 crore. The film is currently in its third week and the collections have been fairly well. On Friday, 'Tanhaji' minted Rs 5.38 crore, over the weekend, it earned close to 21 crore and on Monday and Tuesday, it collected Rs 4.03 crore and Rs 3.22 crore, respectively, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

"'Tanhaji' marches ahead gallantly... Maintains a strong grip on (third) Tuesday, a noteworthy achievement - several blockbusters have witnessed bigger drops in the past... (Week 3) Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 232.18 cr," he tweeted.

'Tanhaji' has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' earlier and is all set to shatter Salman Khan's 'Kick' and Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba's records.

The film released along with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', which, despite earning rave reviews, failed to impress the audiences. 

Last Friday, 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' hit the screens. While Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' has scored Rs 49 crore so far, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' is currently at Rs 18 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. 

