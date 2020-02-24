Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Day 3 Box Office update

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurran's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has managed to fare well at the Box Office. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie was based on the topic of homophobia in the society.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS

The film has earned rave reviews and a big thumbs up from the audiences as well.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

It talks about homophobia and how society reacts to same-sex relationships in general.