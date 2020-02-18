Entertainment News: Kaamyaab trailer review - Sanjay Mishra as the 'superstar sidekick' is simply brilliant

Movie: Kaamyaab

Director: Hardik Mehta

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3.5/5

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra doesn't need any introduction. He is a class performer who effortlessly transforms into any given character either on-screen or on-stage. His role of a 'superstar sidekick' in 'Kaamyaab' presents the story of a side actor who has worked in 499 movies and is struggling to find his 500th milestone release.

How once identified as the superstar sidekick in movies soon becomes a forgotten actor in the showbiz world is what shows his struggle on the reel. The zest to look for work and that too a blockbuster watch to ensure his 500th film is loved by all has been beautifully presented by Sanjay Mishra, who plays Sudheer in the movie.

Watch Kaamyaab trailer here:

Another actor, who leaves a lasting impression is Deepak Dobriyal, who also has a pivotal part to essay in this drama. The film has been written and directed by Hardik Mehta.

'Kaamyaab' has been produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma respectively. The dialogues are by Radhika Anand, Hardik Mehta and the music is composed by Rachita Arora.

Har Kisse Ke Hisse…Kaamyaab is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Get ready to watch the extraordinary talent of superstar sidekick Sudheer in 'Kaamyaab'.