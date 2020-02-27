Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan gives nod to a Rajkumar Hirani film?

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans spread across the globe are eagerly waiting for their favourite to announce his next. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 release 'Zero', a filmstarring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Ever since the movie tanked at the Box Office, SRK has been on a sabbatical.

Rumours of him finalising a film with Atlee surfaced last year around his birthday. Later, it was been reported that he is in talks with director duo Raj and DK. But now, the latest is that he has apparently given nod to 'Sanju' director Rajkumar Hirani.

According to Koimoi.com, SRK will soon announce his next and much-awaited project by Rajkumar Hirani. The cast is yet to be finalised but names of actresses like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan are doing the rounds.

Reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani was on a recce for his film and finally Gujarat, London and Canada have been locked as the three destinations where the movie will be shot this year. It is likely to go on the floors in August 2020 and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will bankroll it.

In a separate report published in Deccan Chronicle, a source was quoted as saying that the Rajkumar Hirani venture will be written by Parijat Joshi and it happens to be around immigration. And in all probabilities, it is set to be a light-hearted entertainer but with a strong message. It will be a new outing for Shah Rukh Khan.

So, are you excited about this one?