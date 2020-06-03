हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zareen Khan

Entertainment news: Zareen Khan-starrer LGBTQ+ themed film to release on OTT

Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" is pitched as a mainstream Bollywood film with Zareen and Anshuman essaying gay protagonists.

Entertainment news: Zareen Khan-starrer LGBTQ+ themed film to release on OTT
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@zareenkhan

Mumbai: The LGBTQ+ themed upcoming film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" will be released on a digital platform instead of getting a theatrical release, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The film features Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha in lead roles.

"A gay boy, a lesbian girl, a road trip... What do you think happened next? #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele. Happy Pride month from Veer and Mansi. Since we can't release this journey of friendship in theatres this June, we promise to see you soon digitally. Stay tuned for more as we will be 'coming out' with an announcement to make this month even more special," Zareen wrote on social media, confirming the news.

Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" is pitched as a mainstream Bollywood film with Zareen and Anshuman essaying gay protagonists.

"Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" won Best Film award in New York at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in December last year, where its world premiere was also held.

