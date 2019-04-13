close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
soty2

'Ex-students' Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan laud Student of The Year 2 trailer

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

&#039;Ex-students&#039; Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan laud Student of The Year 2 trailer

New Delhi: The trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming venture 'Student Of the Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has gained widespread attention from the fans and B-town celebs. Heres what the celebs had wrote

Varun Dhawan,  the Ex-student 2012 batch of Student Of The Year took to Twitter and wrote," Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job  Punit #SOTY2Trailer" 

Another ex-student Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish the next batch saying," All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun... @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria"

Abhishek Bachchan complimented saying, "What fun! All the best @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy Tara." 
 
Hrithik Roshan who appreciates his future costar on twitter as well as on Instagram commenting, "Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team. #SOTY2Trailer" and "Absolute stunner !! Fantastic !!  " respectively.

The Gully Boy of B-town Ranveer Singh also commented saying," Yieeeeaaaaaah!"

Karthik Aryan praised the star saying," This looks kickass !! 
Congrats to the new batch 
#AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria 
And @iTIGERSHROFF my bro keep roaring !!!
Cant wait watch it"

Humma Qureshi cheers for Tiger and the cast saying," Woah ! Can’t wait to see ... love @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy #Tara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 "

The cute couple Riteish - Genelia Deshmukh were thrilled and amazed by his performance sharing," Loved the trailer of #Soty2 So proud of you my friend @punitdmalhotra - @iTIGERSHROFF you are in top form  @tarasutaria__ this is going to be a perfect debut, @ananyapandayy you are so so good am super thrilled- My dearest @karanjohar & @apoorvamehta18 One more Blockbuster"

"Punitttt fabulous... looks amazinggggg ... congratulations @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara @ananyapandayy @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial @dop007 @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani .. Super duper cool .."

The producers shared their views as, Warda Nadiadwala said," All the love, luck & win in this race! Abhi toh tune start kiya hai  TIGER TIGERRRRRRR #SajidNadiadwala" and Nadiadwala Grandsons acknowledged his performance saying," GET READY TO FIGHT  @iTIGERSHROFF is here to win. All the love and luck! 
#SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala #SOTY2Trailer"

Vikram Singh loved his costar's performance he said," Loved the Trailer . #Success Written all Over.. Cheers Bro @iTIGERSHROFF  Hugs"

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

Tags:
soty2Tiger Shroffananya pandeyTara Sutaraia
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses Rs 150 crore at China Box Office

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Shah reaches Varanasi weeks prior Modi's nomination to review roadshow preparations