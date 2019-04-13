'Ex-students' Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan laud Student of The Year 2 trailer

New Delhi: The trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming venture 'Student Of the Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has gained widespread attention from the fans and B-town celebs. Heres what the celebs had wrote

Varun Dhawan, the Ex-student 2012 batch of Student Of The Year took to Twitter and wrote," Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer"

Another ex-student Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish the next batch saying," All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun... @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria"

Abhishek Bachchan complimented saying, "What fun! All the best @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy Tara."



Hrithik Roshan who appreciates his future costar on twitter as well as on Instagram commenting, "Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team. #SOTY2Trailer" and "Absolute stunner !! Fantastic !! " respectively.

The Gully Boy of B-town Ranveer Singh also commented saying," Yieeeeaaaaaah!"

Karthik Aryan praised the star saying," This looks kickass !!

Congrats to the new batch

#AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria

And @iTIGERSHROFF my bro keep roaring !!!

Cant wait watch it"

Humma Qureshi cheers for Tiger and the cast saying," Woah ! Can’t wait to see ... love @iTIGERSHROFF @ananyapandayy #Tara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 "

The cute couple Riteish - Genelia Deshmukh were thrilled and amazed by his performance sharing," Loved the trailer of #Soty2 So proud of you my friend @punitdmalhotra - @iTIGERSHROFF you are in top form @tarasutaria__ this is going to be a perfect debut, @ananyapandayy you are so so good am super thrilled- My dearest @karanjohar & @apoorvamehta18 One more Blockbuster"

"Punitttt fabulous... looks amazinggggg ... congratulations @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara @ananyapandayy @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial @dop007 @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani .. Super duper cool .."

The producers shared their views as, Warda Nadiadwala said," All the love, luck & win in this race! Abhi toh tune start kiya hai TIGER TIGERRRRRRR #SajidNadiadwala" and Nadiadwala Grandsons acknowledged his performance saying," GET READY TO FIGHT @iTIGERSHROFF is here to win. All the love and luck!

#SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala #SOTY2Trailer"

Vikram Singh loved his costar's performance he said," Loved the Trailer . #Success Written all Over.. Cheers Bro @iTIGERSHROFF Hugs"

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the screens on May 10, 2019.