TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon OPENS UP On Work Pressure After National Award Winning Performance In Mimi - Deets Inside

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon OPENS UP On Work Pressure After National Award Winning Performance In Mimi - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are busy in its promotions. Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.
After having an explosive national award win in 2023 for 'Mimi, Kriti Sanon has made a space for herself in many hearts. On Thursday, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti opened up to Zee News English about on her choice to opt for a robotic role.

"When I was hearing the script, it was more about this story that has love story, family, drama. I know people would be walking in the theatre knowing that she's a robot but I want people to start forgetting that she's a robot." Sharing an anecdote from the narration phase, Kriti shared, "My cheeks were hurting when I heard the script, I want your all cheeks to hurt when you're watching the film."

When asked if she had felt any performance pressure after setting a high standard in 'Mimi, Kriti told Zee News English, "If I take this pressure then how will I perform. Every character is different as I had gotten this massive range to depict emotions in 'Mimi' but here it feels like I've been tied down which is challenging. It's a different challenge but that keeps you going, and alive as as an actor to convince you that I'm a robot but still makes you feel that you feel for that robot."

In the film, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings for Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and three tracks 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' and the title track of the film which received good responses from the audience.
'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya' is slated to release on February 9.

