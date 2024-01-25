trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713799
VIDYA BALAN

Fans Excited For Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi's Fresh Pairing In The Upcoming Film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

The film, set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, has created a buzz for its unique casting choice as the fans have spoken with an outpour of love. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Fans Excited For Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi's Fresh Pairing In The Upcoming Film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Get ready for a dose of love, as fans eagerly await the release of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film, set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, has created a buzz for its unique casting choice as the fans have spoken with an outpour of love.

Netizens have been quick to express their love for the fresh on-screen duo, taking to social media to share their excitement. Comments like "the cast is sooooo fresh" and "looks promising with the cast" flood the platforms, indicating the anticipation for the magical chemistry by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

As fans gear up for this love-filled rollercoaster, the social media sphere is buzzing with positivity and eagerness to witness the unique pairing in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.' With Illeana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy joining the cast, the film is set to bring a fresh and engaging story to the big screen.

Come rediscover the magic of romance with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

