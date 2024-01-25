New Delhi: Get ready for a dose of love, as fans eagerly await the release of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment’s 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film, set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, has created a buzz for its unique casting choice as the fans have spoken with an outpour of love.

Netizens have been quick to express their love for the fresh on-screen duo, taking to social media to share their excitement. Comments like "the cast is sooooo fresh" and "looks promising with the cast" flood the platforms, indicating the anticipation for the magical chemistry by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

As fans gear up for this love-filled rollercoaster, the social media sphere is buzzing with positivity and eagerness to witness the unique pairing in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.' With Illeana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy joining the cast, the film is set to bring a fresh and engaging story to the big screen.

Come rediscover the magic of romance with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.