Fans laud Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's terrific thriller 'Vadh,' check out reactions!

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film VADH starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead has been released and the audience is loving each and every part of the film, especially the ‘suspense’ which has kept them at the edge of their seats.

India’s two most talented veterans have given a spine-chilling performance and entertained them throughout. Now that the film has been released, the audience is loving both the actors and is heaping praises for their performances.

When asked about the film, this was the audience's reaction.

Make your weekend even better with watching VADH. It's Super thriller and a must watch. Audiences give it 9.1 IMDb rating pic.twitter.com/v6kxacg8XE — Saru Maini (@Saru_Maini) December 11, 2022

While one excited viewer said “What a great film! There was a lot of suspense. It's a complete awesome movie” Another spoke about the mindblowing climax and said “Talking about the climax!! It was too good!!” And many praised the delivery of the artist in the film saying “Loved the performance of the actors”

IMDb 9.1!! Terrific VADH. This is real Bollywood. Super thriller , amazing performances. Must Watch #Sanjaymishra #neenagupta pic.twitter.com/0ms5jPdt7t — ChaloFir (@chalofir) December 11, 2022

This is for the very first time a thriller like VADH has been made in the history of Indian cinema. Currently, the film is being praised by everyone including the esteemed critics of the nation. In fact, VADH has been rated 9.1 on IMDb. Moreover, Sanjay Mishra, who is seen playing a never seen avatar in the film has given a terrific performance, and Neena Gupta has gracefully essayed the role of a simple housewife whose life revolves around her husband and son.

The plot of VADH centers on the harrowing journey of parents who are turning older and the struggles they experience when their son abandons them.

While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play multiple roles in his career, this is for the first time we will see him go all menace. VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.