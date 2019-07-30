close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar 'thrilled' to have Paresh Rawal on board 'Toofan'

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra`s next directorial `Toofan` starring Fahran Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar &#039;thrilled&#039; to have Paresh Rawal on board &#039;Toofan&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra`s next directorial `Toofan` starring Fahran Akhtar.

The `Rock On` actor took to his Twitter handle where he quoted a media article announcing the news."Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward, Paresh Rawal," he tweeted.

Farhan who recently wrapped up filming `The Sky Is Pink` is now leaving no stone unturned to prep up for his character in the upcoming film `Toofan`.

The actor is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps sharing several posts about his preparation for the film making his fans even more eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen.

On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts. 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarToofanParesh Rawal
Next
Story

Jason Momoa to produce, star in Netflix film 'Sweet Girl'

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner