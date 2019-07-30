Farhan Akhtar 'thrilled' to have Paresh Rawal on board 'Toofan'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra`s next directorial `Toofan` starring Fahran Akhtar.

The `Rock On` actor took to his Twitter handle where he quoted a media article announcing the news."Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward, Paresh Rawal," he tweeted.

Farhan who recently wrapped up filming `The Sky Is Pink` is now leaving no stone unturned to prep up for his character in the upcoming film `Toofan`.

The actor is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps sharing several posts about his preparation for the film making his fans even more eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen.

On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts.