New Delhi: Makers have unveiled ‘Ruaa Ruaa,’ the latest track from their highly anticipated action-drama 'Fateh.' Sung by Stebin Ben and Rupali Moghe, composed by Haroon-Gavin, and penned by Mandeep Khurana, the song beautifully portrays the budding romance between the characters played by Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The video takes viewers through heartfelt moments, including bike rides through Delhi, walks past vintage architecture, sharing tea, and enjoying ice cream together, encapsulating the warmth and butterflies of falling in love.

Ahead of its release, Sonu Sood and Stebin Ben surprised students at IIT Bombay with a live performance of ‘Ruaa Ruaa.’ Reflecting on the experience, Sonu shared, “While Fateh is a story of a man with a dark past and a bloody present, ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ brings to it the softness and essence of love. The song fills the air with romance, and I hope ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ becomes a special anthem for everyone who believes in the power of love.”

Stebin Ben added, "Singing ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ for Fateh was truly surreal. It’s a song that resonates with everyone who has been in love. I believe it will create a raw, emotional connection with listeners, which is truly magical. Now that the track is out, I’m eager to hear what listeners think about it."

Rupali Moghe echoed these sentiments, saying, "It was an honour to sing Fateh's love anthem alongside Stebin. ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ celebrates romance and the way it makes even the strongest among us vulnerable. I’m thrilled for listeners to experience the deep emotions we’ve poured into this song."

About Fateh: Cast, Released Date And More

Directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh is a gripping action tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film stars Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama. The film is slated to release on 10th January 2025.