New Delhi: Father’s Day gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation and love for fathers and what better way to do it than to watch movies together with the fam-jam which touched a million hearts. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 19. So, this time watch KD, Hamid, Dangal, Angrezi Medium, and Piku to celebrate a bond like no other.

Here are a few Bollywood films on the occasion of Father’s Day, that remind us of the lasting impact that a father figure can have on our life:

KD

In this Yoodlee production, a 70-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy are not bonded by blood, but by love. The 2019 Tamil comedy is set in a village in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The poignant visual treat delves deeply into human emotions and shows us the beauty of relationships that are not driven by selfishness but by mutual concern and care. The Madhumita directorial won a Jury Award at Singapore South Asian Film Festival and is available on Amazon Prime.

Hamid

With superlative production quality and a well-woven storyline, Yoodlee's 'Hamid', is the adaptation of an Urdu play, 'Phone No. 786' and is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The soldier is longing to be with his eight-month-old daughter and even in the absence of any tangible reason to connect, the two begin to bring healing and solace to each other. 'Hamid' won the National Award for the Best Feature film in Urdu and is streaming on Netflix.

Dangal

This story is about a father who goes to extreme lengths to make sure that his girls are second to none. This multi-award-winning, biographical sports drama stars Aamir Khan in the titular role of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to win the accolades that he could not for India. Aamir Khan steers the film with remarkable gravitas while Geeta Phogat is played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Babita Kumari is portrayed by Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and is streaming on Netflix.



Angrezi Medium

This 2020 sequel to the 2017 hit, 'Hindi Medium', was the final film of legendary actor Irrfan Khan and portrays the depth of a father-daughter relationship. It movingly depicts how far a father can go to support his daughter’s dream of studying abroad even though his ambitions have never grown beyond his small sweet shop in Udaipur. Irrfan plays the widower Champak Ghasiteram Bansal while his daughter Tarika is played by Radhika Madan. The Maddock Films production was directed by Homi Adajania and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Piku

This 2015 Shoojit Sarkar film portrays a not-so amicable and yet enduring relationship between a father and a daughter. This slice-of-the-life story revolves around a cantankerous and controlling patriarch, 70-year-old Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) and his wilful daughter Piku (Deepika Padukone) who loves him but finds it difficult to deal with his eccentricities which include constant discussions about his bowel movements. The heart-warming film was produced by N P Singh, Ronnie Lahiri, and Sneha Rajani and can be seen on SonyLiv.

Happy Father's Day to all!