Fatima Sana Shaikh to star opposite Saif Ali Khan in 'Tantrik'?

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shot to fame after playing the elder Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal', might star along with ace actor Saif Ali Khan, reports suggest.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Fatima has been signed opposite Saif in Fox Star Studio's 'Tantrik'. The film is reported to be a horror comedy which will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani.

However, an official statement is awaited.

Looks like the horror-comedy genre is the current favourite of Bollywood. Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' was a horror-comedy film and the audience liked the interesting blend.

Amar Kaushik directorial 'Stree' was another horror-comedy film that emerged a success. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and raked in moolah at box office.

It will be interesting to see Fatima star along with Saif in a horror-comedy film. The actress's latest outing, 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to weave magic at box office inspite of having a stellar star cast. The film starred Amitabh Bachcha, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif besides Fatima but was a box office debacle. It failed to garner positive reviews and was heavily criticised by fans as well.

Coming to Saif, the actor's web-series 'Sacred Games' received rave reviews and makers are working on season 2. His latest film, 'Bazaar' too was a success and received positive reviews from the audience.