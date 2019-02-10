हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star opposite Saif Ali Khan in 'Tantrik'?

 The film is reported to be a horror comedy which will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani.

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star opposite Saif Ali Khan in &#039;Tantrik&#039;?
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shot to fame after playing the elder Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal', might star along with ace actor Saif Ali Khan, reports suggest.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Fatima has been signed opposite Saif in Fox Star Studio's 'Tantrik'. The film is reported to be a horror comedy which will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani.

However, an official statement is awaited.

Looks like the horror-comedy genre is the current favourite of Bollywood. Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' was a horror-comedy film and the audience liked the interesting blend.

Amar Kaushik directorial 'Stree' was another horror-comedy film that emerged a success. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and raked in moolah at box office.

It will be interesting to see Fatima star along with Saif in a horror-comedy film. The actress's latest outing, 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to weave magic at box office inspite of having a stellar star cast. The film starred Amitabh Bachcha, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif besides Fatima but was a box office debacle. It failed to garner positive reviews and was heavily criticised by fans as well.

Coming to Saif, the actor's web-series 'Sacred Games' received rave reviews and makers are working on season 2. His latest film, 'Bazaar' too was a success and received positive reviews from the audience.

Tags:
Fatima Sana ShaikhSaif Ali KhanTantrikgolmaal againstreeAamir khan
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' witnesses growth at the box office

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Satte Pe Satta: Speeding bike driver hits policeman in Mumbai