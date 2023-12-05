New Delhi: 'Fighter,' one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, has recently been in the spotlight with the revelation of Hrithik Roshan's long-awaited appearance. Now, the creators have unveiled an exclusive sneak peek into Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Squadron Leader Meenal Rathore, also known by her call sign 'Minnie.'

The film captures her as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit, illustrating her character with grace, determination, and valor. This marks her inaugural mission as a helicopter pilot.

Squadron Leader Meenal Rathore's character in 'Fighter' embodies courage, unyielding determination, and a profound sense of duty. Her narrative in the film paints a compelling picture of womanhood confronting new challenges, reshaping norms, and serving as an inspiration for future generations.

'Fighter' distinguishes itself from conventional films, having been meticulously crafted with a unique approach. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios by Marflix Pictures, the film pledges a blend of riveting action and patriotic fervor. Its release is slated for January 25, 2024, in commemoration of India's 75th Republic Day.