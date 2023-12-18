NEW DELHI: 'Sher Khul Gaye' - the first song from Sidharth Anand's upcoming directorial 'Fighter' has indeed come as a treat. The audience witnessed the fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the party anthem of the season.

Well-studded with cool dance moves and all the party vibes the song has started to spread its charm on the audience as it's the most-watched video on YouTube in the last 24 hours that has collected over 50 million views across all platforms.

SHER KHUL GAYE

'Sher Khul Gaye' has indeed left the nation grooving to its beats. The song has brought the dancing sensation Hrithik Roshan to the dance floor with some uber-cool hook steps along with the incredible charm of the glamorous diva Deepika Padukone.

Deepika looks stunning in a polka dotted black dress while Hrithik is all suited up for the party anthem. One can also see popular television personalities Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi in the song. Bollywood's evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also makes an entry in the song.

With its arrival, the song has started to make its place in the hearts of the audience and is trending on YouTube and is the most-watched video on YouTube in the last 24 hours and has collected 50 million+ views across all platforms. Praising the song the netizens are calling it a party anthem and an instant chartbuster.

FIGHTER

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

'Fighter' serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. The film was announced on January 10, 2021. The pre-production was much delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography finally began in November 2022 with filming proceeding in various schedules across Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai, and wrapped by late-October. Real life Indian Air Force cadets worked for the film.

Both Deepika and Hrithik play air force officers in the film and took martial arts training for their roles. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.