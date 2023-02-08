topStoriesenglish2570834
'Film Carries a Beautiful Message': TMC's Derek O'Brien is all Praises for Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' in Rajya Sabha

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President`s Address, Derek O`Brien praised the entire team of `Pathaan`.

  • Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O`Brien on Tuesday, said in Rajya Sabha that Shah Rukh Khan`s recently released film `Pathaan` "carries a beautiful message".
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O`Brien on Tuesday, said in Rajya Sabha that Shah Rukh Khan`s recently released film `Pathaan` "carries a beautiful message".

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President`s Address, Derek O`Brien also praised the entire team of `Pathaan`. "Well done Siddharth Anand (director).... Well done India`s biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them.... Do not mess with India`s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he said. 

`Pathaan`, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, faced controversy after the release of the film`s Besharam Rang song last year.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on January 25, 2023. The film has raked in Rs 849 crore worldwide gross after 12 days of its release.

In his speech, the Trinamool Congress MP also slammed the BJP-led government on the Adani issue.He accused the government of weakening institutions and using probe agencies against their opponents. "You cannot have one rule for the opposition and one rule for your friends and cronies," he said.

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that institutions like SEBI did not act swiftly on their mandate in the wake of allegations against the business conglomerate. 

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges. The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following Hindenburg Research report. They are also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. 

