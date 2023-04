Filmfare Awards 2023 Full Nominations List: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor In Race For Best Actress; Vivek Agnihotri Gets Nod In Best Director Category

New Delhi: The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 will be hosted by Salman Khan this year alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul respectively. Besides Sallu Bhai's hosting as the highlight, many celebs will be seen setting the stage on fire with their dance performances. Check out the full list of nominees this year:

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 FULL NOMINATIONS LIST

Best Film

Badhaai Do, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Uunchai

Best Director

Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Harshvardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Sooraj R Barjatya (Uunchai), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (The Kashmir Files)

Best Film Critics

Badhaai Do (Harshvardhan Kulkarni), Bhediya (Amar Kaushik), Jhund (Nagraj Popatrao Manjule ), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan ), Vadh (Jaspal Singh Sandhu And Rajeev Barnwal

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Amitabh Bachchan (Uunchai), Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files), Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha), Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do)

Best Actor Critics

Amitabh Bachchan (Jhund), R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do), Sanjay Mishra (Vadh), Shahid Kapoor (Jersey), Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Janhvi Kapoor (Mili), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha), Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actress Critics

Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Kajol (Salaam Venky), Neena Gupta (Vadh), Taapsee Pannu (Shabaash Mithu), Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo), Anupam Kher (Uunchai), Darshan Kumar (The Kashmir Files), Gulshan Devaiah (Badhaai Do), Jaideep Ahlawat (An Action Hero), Maniesh Paul (Jugjugg Jeyo), Mithun Chakraborty (The Kashmir Files)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Neetu Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo), Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Do), Sheeba Chaddha (Doctor G), Shefali Shah (Doctor G), Simran (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Best Music Album

Amit Trivedi (Uunchai), Pritam (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Pritam (Laal Singh Chaddha), Sachin Jigar (Bhediya), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Lyrics

A M Turaz (Jab Saiyaan- Gangubai Kathiawadi), Amitabh Bhattacharya (Apna Bana Le Piya- Bhediya), Amitabh Bhattacharya (Kesariya- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Hawaale- Laal Singh Chaddha), Shellee (Maiyya Mainu- Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Abhay Jodhpurkar (Maange Manzooriyan- Badhaai Do), Arijit Singh (Apna Bana Le- Bhediya), Arijit Singh (Deva Deva- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Arijit Singh (Kesariya- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Sonu Nigam (Main Ki Karaan- Laal Singh Chaddha)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Jahnvi Shrimankar (Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi), Jonita Gandhi (Deva Deva- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva), Kavita Seth (Rangisari- Jugjugg Jeeyo), Shilpa Rao (Tere Hawaale- Laal Singh Chaddha), Shreya Ghoshal (Jab Saiyaan- Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Debut Director

Anirudh Iyer (An Action Hero), Anubhuti Kashyap (Doctor G), Jai Basantu Singh (Janhit Mein Jaari), Jaspal Singh Sandhu And Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh), R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Best Debut Male

Abhay Mishr (Doctor G), Ankush Gedam (Jhund), Paalin Kabak (Bhediya), Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Debut Female

Andrea Kevichusa (Anek), Khushali Kumar (Dhokha: Round D Corner), Manushi Chhillar (Samrat Prithviraj), Prajakta Koli (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Story

Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary (Badhaai Do), Jaspal Singh Sandhu And Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh), Niren Bhatt (Bhediya), Sunil Gandhi (Uunchai)

Best Screenplay

Aakash Kaushik (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary And Harshavardhan Kulkarni (Badhaai Do), Jaspal Singh Sandhu And Rajeev Barnwal (Vadh), Neeraj Yadav (An Action Hero), Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Utkarshini Vashishtha (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (The Kashmir Files)

Best Dialogue

Abhishek Dixit (Uunchai), Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Do), Manoj Muntashir And BA Fida (Vikram Vedha), Neeraj Yadav (An Action Hero), Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Sumit Saxena (Doctor G)