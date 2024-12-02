Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wins Best Actress; Diljit Dosanjh Takes Best Actor Trophy Home

Mumbai: It is that time of the year when actors and other members related to films and web series are celebrated by getting rewarded for their best work. The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding performances in digital content. To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan won Best Actress (Web Original Film) for her role in Jaane Jaan, and Diljit Dosanjh was awarded Best Actor (Web Original Film) for Amar Singh Chamkila. Other notable winners included Heeramandi: Daimond Bazar won best series, Mamla Legal Hai won Best Comedy Series. While Guns and Gulaabs won Best Original Screenplay (Series). The event showcased exceptional talent in web films and series across various genres.

Here’s a summarized list of winners from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, highlighting the best in web films and series as per Filmfare.

Films Category:

Best Film (Web Original): Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Music Album: A.R. Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Critics’ Choice Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Critics’ Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)

Critics’ Best Actor (Female): Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Series Category

Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Director (Series): Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Actor (Male, Drama): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female, Drama): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Actor (Male, Comedy): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Female, Comedy): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Drama): R. Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Drama): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series): The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Original Screenplay (Series): Aj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar (Guns & Gulaabs)

Special Mentions and Technical Wins

Best Cinematography (Series): Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Costume Design (Series): Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best VFX (Series): The Railway Men