Filmmaker Vikash Verma's Indo-Polish production 'No Means No' trailer hits internet - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikas Verma's upcoming venture No Means No trailer - an Indo-Polish film was launched amid much fanfare in a grand way at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The event was attended by celebrities like Vivek Oberoi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film No Means No will hit the screens this year.

The big-budget action-adventure shows the protagonist played by debut actor Dhruv Verma travel to Poland.

The star cast is a mix of Indian and Polish actors. The film stars Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Dhruv Verma, Natalia Bak (Polish), Anna Guzik (Polish), Sylwia Czech (Polish), Pawel Czech (Polish), Jersey Handzlik (Polish), Jacek Binda (Polish), Nazia Hussain, Anna Ador (Polish), Kat Kristian, Rama Murthy, Milind Joshi and Abhishek in important roles.

The music of the film is directed by the legendary Hariharan and his son Akshay. Singers such as Shreya Ghoshal and Arvinder Singh have also lent their voice to songs in this film. The choreography has been done by Shiamak Davar and Michał Stasica from Poland. The cinematography has been done by Michał Szewczuk.

This film is the first Indo-Polish co-production.