Coolie No.1 remake

Fire breaks out on sets of 'Coolie No. 1' remake —Details inside

Major fire broke out on the sets of 'Coolie No. 1' remake at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. The fire was put out timely and there were no casualties.

Fire breaks out on sets of &#039;Coolie No. 1&#039; remake —Details inside

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on the sets of 'Coolie No. 1' remake at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. As per reports, the accident occurred at around 1 am on Wednesday. Around 15 workers were on set at the time of the fire, who called the fire brigade and police immediately. The fire was put out timely and there were no casualties.

Coming to the 'Coolie No. 1' remake, it stars actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

The film will be helmed by Varun's father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the original. Producer Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film.

The original 'Coolie No 1' starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in key roles. It was one of the first successful movies of Karisma Kapoor. The film itself was the remake of the 1991 Telugu film, 'Coolie No 1'.

Coolie No.1 remake
