Flight motion poster: Mohit Chadda starrer promises to be a thrilling ride - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Suraj Joshi's upcoming entertainer 'Flight' promises to be a thrilling actioner. The makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the movie which is slated to release on March 19, 2021.
Flight stars Mohit Chadda in a lead role with Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi to name a few.
The storyline of Flight revolves around the journey of the man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles to face the hardships on a plane to survive. This film has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster is high on the action and thrill part.
UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.