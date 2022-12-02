topStoriesenglish
Freddy Movie Review, Twitter Reaction, Early Predictions LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan's edgy thriller is SPINE-CHILLING!

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest outing Freddy opened on screens today and the first reactions look positive. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film released on December 2, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. And upon its release, we thought of sharing the first reactions of the audience and critics. 

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats. 

Talking about his character in Freddy, Kartik Aaryan said, "I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character. Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again."

 

