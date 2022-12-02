Freddy Movie Review, Twitter Reaction, Early Predictions LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan's edgy thriller is SPINE-CHILLING!

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest outing Freddy opened on screens today and the first reactions look positive. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film released on December 2, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. And upon its release, we thought of sharing the first reactions of the audience and critics.

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats.

FREDDY MOVIE TWITTER REACTIONS:

#FreddyReview #Freddy is a SPINE CHILLING Revenge thriller where #KartikAaryan has outperformed himself. He elevates the impact of the script with his nuanced & proficient acting His Career Finest .The story is predictable but intriguing throughout. Must watch. pic.twitter.com/tcdNkilnnL — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2022

What a brilliant film #Freddy! Mind blowing suspense and thriller. @TheAaryanKartik has done terrific acting. Must watch film. 3 from me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 1, 2022

Appreciation Post for @TheAaryanKartik #Freddy couldn't have been this effective without #KartikAaryan



Especially the portions in the 2nd half, are uplifted by Kartik Aaryan's terrific performance



Hope we get to see more films like this from you#FreddyReview pic.twitter.com/fIrwP2yOKL — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 2, 2022

Rating: #Freddy is completely performance driven. While the cinematography & background score is good, it is #KartikAaryan’s ability to perform that keeps you gripped. Pre-Interval sequence has to be the major highlight. #AlayaF’s balanced act is good too. #FreddyReview pic.twitter.com/5IfbsFHh1d December 2, 2022

Talking about his character in Freddy, Kartik Aaryan said, "I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of Freddy but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character. Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again."