From Bajirao To Murad, Ranveer Singh's 3 Most Unforgettable Romantic Roles, Check Out

Ranveer Singh, who debuted in Bolywood with YRF's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' in 2010, has established himself as one of the most bankable stars of the generation. The actor has performed several romantic roles in his career so far. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Known for his charisma, infectious energy and versatility, Ranveer Singh has stolen hearts in various romantic avatars on the silver screen. From passionate lovers to silent admirers, Ranveer has effortlessly portrayed different shades of romance, making each character memorable. Let's dive into the diverse array of lovers he has portrayed and how he has aced each role.

Bajirao - 'BAJIRAO MASTANI'

In this historical epic, Ranveer becomes the fearless Peshwa Bajirao, whose love for the enchanting singer and dancer Mastani knows no bounds. He defies societal norms and brings her into his life, showcasing the depth of his love, transcending his status as a king.

Varun - 'LOOTERA'

In 'Lootera,' Ranveer embodies the silent lover, expressing his affection through subtle gestures. His character remains quiet and understated love speaks volumes, proving that love doesn't always need loud declarations.

Rocky - 'ROCLY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI'

Ranveer steps into the shoes of a passionate lover Rocky, a role that seems tailor-made for his charismatic persona. It was a love story filled with fervor. Ranveer's portrayal of Rocky ignited the screen with his scintillating chemistry with Alia Bhatt's character, making the movie a must-watch for fans of the romantic genre.

