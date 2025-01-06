From Emergency To Dhadak 2: List Of Upcoming Films Releasing In 2025

Zee Studios is poised to make a major mark in FY25 with an exciting and diverse slate of multilingual films. Known for its consistent innovation and excellence, the studio has revealed a carefully curated calendar packed with thrilling releases that are set to appeal to audiences nationwide and beyond.

Under the guidance of Umesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios continues to be a trailblazer in Indian cinema, offering a mix of heart-wrenching dramas, action-packed films, and intriguing narratives that cater to a wide audience. The studio’s new slate reflects its commitment to promoting both regional and national storytelling, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the entertainment industry.

The upcoming lineup includes a range of films across various genres, offering a fresh and exciting cinematic experience. Some of the key releases for FY25 are:

Fateh (Hindi) – Kicking off the year with action and drama, releasing on January 10, 2025.

– Kicking off the year with action and drama, releasing on January 10, 2025. Game Changer (Tamil/Hindi) – A dual-language film, also releasing on January 10, 2025.

– A dual-language film, also releasing on January 10, 2025. Emergency (Hindi) – A much-anticipated film, set to release on January 17, 2025.

– A much-anticipated film, set to release on January 17, 2025. Deva (Hindi) – Releasing on January 31, 2025, this film has already created a buzz with its recently released poster.

– Releasing on January 31, 2025, this film has already created a buzz with its recently released poster. Loveyappa (Hindi) – A romantic drama set for release on February 7, 2025.

– A romantic drama set for release on February 7, 2025. Dhadak 2 (Hindi) – The sequel to the superhit love saga, releasing on February 28, 2025.

– The sequel to the superhit love saga, releasing on February 28, 2025. SK30/Majaka (Telugu) – An exciting Telugu film, releasing on February 21, 2025.

– An exciting Telugu film, releasing on February 21, 2025. Beauty (Maruthi film) (Telugu) – Releasing on March 7, 2025.

– Releasing on March 7, 2025. Kingston (Tamil) – Also releasing on March 7, 2025.

– Also releasing on March 7, 2025. NVV/Nilai Varun (Tamil) – Slated for release on March 28, 2025, with an alternate release on March 21, 2025.

– Slated for release on March 28, 2025, with an alternate release on March 21, 2025. Phule (Hindi) – A historic drama set for release on April 11, 2025.

Among the most eagerly awaited titles are Kennedy (Hindi), which has already received global acclaim, Dhadak 2 (Hindi), the highly anticipated sequel to the previous blockbuster, and Devaa (Hindi), which continues to generate buzz thanks to its impactful marketing.

Zee Studios has also seen great success with its recent releases in late 2024, including Sabarmati (Hindi), Hey Siri Ve Siri (Punjabi), Vanvas (Journey) (Hindi), and UI (Kannada). These films have not only strengthened the studio’s foothold in regional and national markets but have also reinforced its ability to deliver compelling, diverse stories that resonate across languages.

In keeping with its growth strategy, Zee Studios is embracing a multilingual approach to cater to India’s rich and diverse linguistic landscape. By releasing films in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others, the studio is making significant inroads into regional markets while ensuring its stories have universal appeal.

This strategic blend of regional diversity and compelling storytelling positions Zee Studios to strengthen its presence in regional markets and deliver nationwide blockbusters. With FY25 set to showcase an array of promising films, Zee Studios continues to redefine the Indian entertainment landscape and is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.