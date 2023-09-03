From Salman Khan To Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Stars Attend Sunny Deol-Starrer 'Gadar 2' Success Party - WATCH

New Delhi: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' has registered staggering success at the Box Office. No wonder, this grand victory called for a massive success party too! To celebrate this success, the Deol family graced the success party on Saturday. The party was also attended by several B-Town stars including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol among many others.

'Gadar 2' maintains its triumphant run, the movie has contributed to a total of Rs. 460.65 crore net earnings. Additionally, the film has surpassed a remarkable milestone of over 3 crore footfalls in India.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios. Gadar 2 became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. It is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma who revived his role of Charanjeet Singh from the OG 2001 release. The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.