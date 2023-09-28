New Delhi: Excel Entertainment'comedy film 'Fukrey 3' released in the theatres on September 28, 2023. The third installment of the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha from the series.

The comedy-riot is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and has been creating enough buzz among cine buffs. Fans who have watched the film have given it a star rating already and are in love with Hunny-Choocha's chemistry.

Here are 5 reasons why you MUST watch 'Fukrey 3':

A Much-Awaited Sequel

If anything, the Fukrey gang had got one thing right in 2013 which was leaving their audience in splits. The cast is all set to pick up the story where they last left it and fans are excited.

Comic Timing

More than serious dramas, the audience has showered their love on masala entertainers like 'Judwaa 2' and 'Golmaal Again' which went on to break several records at the ticketing counters. Comedy films do surprisingly well at Indian box office and 'Fukrey 3' is a comedy-riot.

Bholi And Choocha

The characters of Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma aka Bholi Punjaban and Choocha deserve special mention in Fukrey as well. Their powerful one-liners and funny antics are already making the internet go gaga over the film's release.

Mind-Blowing Cast

'Fukrey 3' has brought back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was part of the first two installments but is not a part of the latest series.

Direction

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is the king of comedy films and has delivered many masterpieces in the past years. 'Fukrey' franchise is one of the most loved ones and fans are super excited to experience the new twists and turns added by Mrighdeep this year.

The film was to release in theatres on September 7, 2023. It was later pushed for release on December 1, 2023, but changed its release date to September 28, after Prabhas' Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' booked the date for their films' release.