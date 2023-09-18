trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663884
FUKREY 3

Fukrey 3: Makers Drop Fun-Filled Promo Ahead Of Film Release

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's upcoming comedy 'Fukrey 3' starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, is all set to arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023. 

New Delhi: The fun-filled trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 indeed raised the bar of excitement among the audience to the next level. Following by trailer, the makers released the first upbeat dance number 'Ve Fukrey' from the film. Now, as it's just 10 days left before its release, are here with a special promo named 'Unlock The Madness' of 'Fukrey 3' and it has indeed given a glimpse of unlimited Fukrapanti. 

While 'Fukrey 3' is constantly nearing its release, and while it's just 10 days away, Excel Entertainment drops an exclusive promo 'Unlock The Madness' from the film and we just can't help but laugh loud on Choocha's Fukrapanti. With Hunny, Choocha, Laali, Pandit Ji, and Bholi Punjaban back, it indeed guarantees a double dose of entertainment. The unit takes us to the world of Fukra Boys where Choocha is standing in elections opposite Bholi Punjaban and now it would be exciting to see if he will win or not. 


This hilarious unit has indeed elevated the excitement to watch the film on the screen. While this is just a glimpse, get ready for the Fukra boys coming to cinema halls near you on September 28, 2023. 

'Fukrey' made its entry as an underdog franchise but today it is ruling the hearts of the masses like madness and now with its 3rd installment gearing up for release, fans are excited to witness the world of 'Fukrey'.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'ZNMD', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and many more.

