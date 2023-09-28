trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668384
'Fukrey 3' Twitter Review: Varun Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi's Film Impresses With Catchy One-Liners, Check Honest Fan Reviews

'Fukrey 3' features the lead cast of the film Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha
  • The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
New Delhi: Close to everyone's heart, the 'Fukrey' franchise is back with a bang. ‘Fukrey 3’ indeed brings back fond memories of this beloved comedy. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. Ensuring an entertaining film, it's undoubtedly going to be packed with laughter and hilarious moments. 

Taking to X, fans have shared their honest review and reactions: 

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7 but it was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1. Now, it’s shifted back to the month of September. 

