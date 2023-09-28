New Delhi: Close to everyone's heart, the 'Fukrey' franchise is back with a bang. ‘Fukrey 3’ indeed brings back fond memories of this beloved comedy. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. Ensuring an entertaining film, it's undoubtedly going to be packed with laughter and hilarious moments.

Taking to X, fans have shared their honest review and reactions:

Surprisingly Comedy and Family dialogues in second half worked really well ___



Asla expect cheyala.. Second half lo parents gurinchi oka pedda dialogue vuntadhi literally



nen ellina show lo claps kottaru... ____#SkandaRAMpage #RAmPOthineni #SkandaReview

#RAPO _ September 28, 2023

#Fukrey3 has everything that you expect from this franchise. If you liked the first & the second instalment, you'll surely like the third as well. Has enough dose of humour and catchy one-liners to make you have fun time at cinemas. #Fukrey3Review



Rating: _______ (3.5 Stars) — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 28, 2023

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

#Fukrey3Review

Rating: ______

Nice Story , Crazy Comedy @varunsharma90 Acted Brilliantly@PulkitSamrat Looking Handsome As Always@RichaChadha You Are Damn Too Good _@MrigLamba You Make Perfect Sequel @TripathiiPankaj = _



Best Of Luck Whole Team Of #Fukrey3 https://t.co/iU2RtFPdgE — Priyansh Kashyap (@ThisIsPKashyap) September 28, 2023

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7 but it was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. After that, it was pushed to December 1. Now, it’s shifted back to the month of September.