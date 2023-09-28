Fukrey 3 Vs The Vaccine War: Check Box Office Collection Predictions, Advance Booking, Ticket Price

Fukrey 3 VS The Vaccine War: The upcoming weekend is going to be very special for the Box Office as two major films - 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War' arrived in theatres on September 28, (Thursday). The Box Office will face a clash between the two films. While both film are of completely different genres as Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma-Richa Chadha's 'Fukrey 3' is expected to make the audience leave in split, 'The Vaccine War' is a medical-thriller and highlights the struggle of Indian Scientists as they develop a strong vaccine against the deadly Coronavirus.

It will be interesting to see who the audience shows more love on. We bring to you what film experts feel about the latest entries to cinemas.

THE VACCINE WAR: Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh called 'The Vaccine War' enlightening and inciting, and asked people to watch it. The film tells the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It also addresses the Indian Women Scientists and the spirit of the Women Scientists who worked day and night with all their passion to ensure the vaccine reaches across the nation. He mentioned that the heroes of the film are scientists of the country, whose stories inspire and entertain.

He further added that women's power has also been shown with complete honesty in the film. 'The Vaccine War', without any unnecessary drama, shows the timeline, struggles, and obstacles that our scientists faced during the Coronavirus-induced pandemic.

Nana Patekar, a powerhouse of talent and a three-time national award winner, steps into the shoes of Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. This character is poised to add depth and gravitas to 'The Vaccine War,' amplifying the film's authenticity and impact.







FUKREY 3: After the successful two installments, the third series of comedy-riot 'Fukrey' has come to tickle the funny bones of the viewers. Speaking of the film, the film has all the elements which can make the audience crazy. Taran Adarsh said that like its first two installments, 'Fukrey 3' is full of madness and comedy, giving the audience ample opportunities to laugh heartily. Along with this, there is also a social message in it. Varun Sharma is the life of the film, who will make the audience laugh with his funny one-liners. Other stars Pulkit Sharma, Manjot, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha have also done brilliant jobs in the film.

BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS OF Fukrey 3 AND THE VACCINE WAR

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that 'Fukrey 3' is expected to witness an opening of Rs 8-10 crore, and mint around Rs 30-35 crore in the first weekend. At the same time, the opening collection of 'The Vaccine War' is expected to be around Rs 3-5 crore. He, however, mentioned that if the film gets a positive response from the audience, its collection may improve further in the weekend.

ADVANCE BOOKING Of FUKREY 3 AND THE VACCINE WAR

'Fukrey 3' has managed to perform fair enough in terms of advance booking and sold around 36,000 tickets in top national chains. On the other hand, The Vaccine War is reported to have sold tickets worth Rs 25-30 lakhs.

TICKET PRICES, SHOW TIMES AND SCREENS

As per Pinkvilla, 'Fukrey 3' has been released in 2700 screens approximately. The film tickers are available at Rs 270 in PVRs. The film has managed to get 5-6 shows in most of the theatres.

On the other hand, 'The Vaccine War' has been released on 800 screens and the tickets are available in Rs 250-300 range. It has got 2-3 shows in theatres on average.