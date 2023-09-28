Animal Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Mass Side In This Gangster Drama

New Delhi: The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming gangster-drama 'Animal' has been dropped by the makers on September 28, coinciding with his 41st birthday. The two-and-a-half-minute-long teaser gives an insight into his character in the film. Earlier, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had promised to present Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. And Voila! Ranbir Kapoor, who has been best known for his lover boy image, is seen unleashing his mass side in this gangster-drama. He is seen portraying a much darker role in this out-an-out action flick and is all set to rule the cinemas with his baddy avatar.

The teaser offers glimpses into Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna's love story, followed by a strained father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. It also shows Ranbir going to any length to protect his family. The power-packed, high-octane action sequences and intriguing background music raise the excitement among the viewers.

Watch the teaser below:

ANIMAL PRE-TEASER DROPPED



Earlier, the makers had unveiled the pre-teaser of the film. The 50-second long clip showed Ranbir Kapoor in full action mode. The actor is seen using an axe to kill several people, who were all dressed up in similar attire, wearing golden skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S LOOK IN ANIMAL

In the pre-teaser of 'Animal', lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting long hair and scars on his face. He wore a white kurta, dhoti and sneakers in the clip. He was seen lighting a cigarette. The actor only revealed only a partial side of his face in the teaser. Makers have also unveiled the first look of all the other lead cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

SANDEEP REDDY's ANIMAL





Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' features an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film is billed as a gangster drama and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. 'Animal' will face a big Box Office clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'.