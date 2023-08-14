'Gadar 2' Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-Starrer Creates History, Mints Rs 135 Crore On 1st Weekend

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic pair has once again left the audiences in awe of their on-screen romance in 'Gadar 2'. The film, which is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', has set the cash registers ringing at ticket windows. After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening and Rs 43 crore box office revenue on Saturday, Gadar 2 reportedly collected Rs 50 crore on the third day of its release, leading its current total to Rs 135 crore.

'Gadar 2' became the second-highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

'Gadar 2' witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."



'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisioned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per a report, director Anil Sharma will hold a special screening of 'Gadar 2' for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on August 13. He said, "Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed," he told in an exclusive interaction with India Today.