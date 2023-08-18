Mumbai: With'Gadar 2', Sunny Deol's "dhai kilo ka haath" is undoubtedly shattering box office records in a historic way. The sequel, which was released on August 11, has minted Rs 284.63 crores in India in just 7 days. Unimaginable, right?

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's first-week box office collection. He tweeted, "H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit Rs 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: Rs 284.63 cr. #India biz."

He added, "The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a REVELATION in mass pockets… The craze for this film is UNPARALLELED… In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes as well as single screens at mass sectors are experiencing this kind of HYSTERIA. #Boxoffice."

The film is running to packed hours across the country and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'

On Monday, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.