Gadar 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol-starrer Witnesses Dip On Day 12, Collects Rs 12.10 Crore

New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, has been doing extremely well at the Box Office. The film has broken several Box Office records and created history as the action-drama collected Rs 400 crore in mere 10 days of its release. As per the latest inputs, while the film has witnessed a slight dip in its collection, it is still minting huge money, thus keeping the cash counters ringing.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of the film, tweeting, "400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to Rs 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: Rs 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

The saga of 'Gadar 2' continues to redefine cinematic triumph, rewriting the rules of achievement with each step it takes and sailing into the Rs 400 crore club.

Helmed by filmmaker Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gadar 2' stars superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. It is the sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: E Prem Katha' that starred Sunny, Ameesha, late actor Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Shauq, Utkarsh Sharma and others. Upon its release, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was declared the second most-watched Hindi film in India since the 1990s, recording more than 50 million footfalls in India. While Sunny Deol bagged the 'Best Actor' nomination at 47th Filmfare Awards, Ameesha garnered the Filmfare Special Award as well as a nomination for 'Best Actress' in the same function.

Speaking of the sequel, the film was announced in 2021 with the same cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsha Sharma reprising their roles. 'Gadar 2' witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. The story focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisoned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.