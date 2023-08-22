New Delhi: In a triumphant crescendo, Gadar 2 has shattered boundaries, amassing an unmatched net collection of Rs 13.50 crore on a dynamic second Monday, embraced wholeheartedly by the heartland's unconditional love. No Monday blues for this blockbuster.

This exceptional feat not only sets an unprecedented milestone but also adds to the film's monumental journey, culminating in a staggering total of Rs 388.60 crore net collection. The saga of Gadar 2 continues to redefine cinematic victory, carving new routes of accomplishment with each step it takes.

In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. 'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.



Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The movie is running successfully in theatres near you.