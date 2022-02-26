हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi BO collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-starrer rakes in a whopping Rs 10 crore!

Gangubai Kathiawadi has had an explosive start at the box office and is expected to perform well in the coming days.

Gangubai Kathiawadi BO collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-starrer rakes in a whopping Rs 10 crore!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on Feb 25 and has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. B-Town has also showered praise on Alia's career-defining performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's amazing direction.

The box office collection for the film's first day was also no less than phenomenal. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film is opened at 10 crores on the first day and the first-day collection in Mumbai could reach up to Ranveer Singh's '83's collection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

 

The website stated: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi has done well on the first day with collections likely to come in the 9.50-10 crore nett range as the film scores well in Mumbai circuit. The first day collections in the Mumbai circuit could match 83 or go higher which was a far bigger film. It will depend on where the smaller centres in Maharashtra land in the morning.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

 

The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattGangubai KathiawadiGangubai Kathiawadi box officeSanjay Leela Bhansali
Next
Story

Tabu wraps up horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', shares post

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: 11 votes in favor of the censure motion