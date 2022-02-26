Gangubai Kathiawadi BO collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-starrer rakes in a whopping Rs 10 crore!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on Feb 25 and has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. B-Town has also showered praise on Alia's career-defining performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's amazing direction.

The box office collection for the film's first day was also no less than phenomenal. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film is opened at 10 crores on the first day and the first-day collection in Mumbai could reach up to Ranveer Singh's '83's collection.

The website stated: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi has done well on the first day with collections likely to come in the 9.50-10 crore nett range as the film scores well in Mumbai circuit. The first day collections in the Mumbai circuit could match 83 or go higher which was a far bigger film. It will depend on where the smaller centres in Maharashtra land in the morning.'

The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

Gangubai Kathiawadi takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.