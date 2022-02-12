Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone calls Alisha her 'most delicious' role, Ananya Panday shares many moods of Tia

New Delhi: Since Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' has been released, it is gathering the lights from every corner. Ananya Panday has made her strong mark in front of experienced actors at such a young age.

Her character of 'Tia' is garnering love from the audience. The actress also feels different sheds of the character to keep up with her for a lifetime.

Ananya Panday's performance in 'Gehraiyaan' has made a very strong impact on the audience. As 'Tia' people got to see a real potential of her's which she put in with utmost maturity to bring different emotions of the character.

The actress took to her social media today and shared some stills of 'Tia' from 'Gehraiyaan' expressing her attachment to the character. In the caption, she wrote, For her, it comes as a treat in her life, and the different emotions that she imbibed in herself are something she would like to stay with.

"The many moods of TIA she was such a treat to play - her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak - will stay with me forever #GehraiyaanOnPrime out now"

Other actors such as Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa also took to Instagram to express gratitude for their characters in the film - Alisha, Zain and Karan respectively.

Deepika wrote, "Alisha has got to be my most delicious and indelible experience…" along with a video capturing Alisha's essence in the film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he was thankful to play the beautiful but messy role of Zain.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "This is a special movie that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Oscillating between good and bad, right and wrong, choices and their consequences, Zain was the character that stood strong and did what he thought was right. The journey might have come to an end but this character will always live in my heart."

Lastly, Dhairya Karwa who impressed the audience with his notable performance as Karan wrote, "Calm, happy-go-lucky, go with the flow, that’s who Karan is for me. This experience of living his life and looking at the world through his eyes was incredible, and being a part of this movie was a blessing. Hope you guys enjoy these beautiful characters living a beautiful story."

With 'Gehraiyaan' Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya put forward their great potential to portray such deep layered characters and they've done absolute justice with it. It's a treat for the audience as well to see them playing the character with such ease.

The film Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.