Ranveer Singh locks lips with wife Deepika Padukone at beach, KRK trolls couple

Mumbai: Bollywood talented actor Ranveer Singh is super proud of his actress wife Deepika Padukone for delivering a mindblowing performance in her recent released 'Gehrayaiaan'. Deepika has been receiving raving reviews for playing a complex character of 'Alisha' with much ease on the screen.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture of him sharing a passionate kiss with his wife on the beach during one of their vacations. Alongside the picture, he heaped endless praises on Deepika. He called Deepikaa 'tour de force'. "Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned the post.

The couple's cosy picture left netizens in complete awe of them. "Adorable. Couple goals for sure," a fan commented.

A few celebrities also dropped their views. Celebs like Rakul Preet, Mouni Roy, Anusha Dandekar, Varun Sharma, Rohan Shrestha, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ankur Tewari dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Speaking of 'Gehraiyaan', the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It premiered on Amazon Prime on January 11. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films.