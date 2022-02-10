हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan movie review by celebrities: Sophie Choudry, Sanya Malhotra, others heap praise on film

Many celebs such as Tahira Kashyap, Sanya Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha praised the film for its intimate and deep storyline. 

Gehraiyaan: Sophie Choudry, Sanya Malhotra, others heap praise on film, see their reviews
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is set to release on Amazon Prime this Friday but a few celebs have already given their verdict on the relationship-drama. Celebs including Tahira Kashyap, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanya Malhotra have taken to Instagram to heap praises on the film.

For the unversed, Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan' deals with love and infidelity. Due to this, intimacy played a huge and important role in the film. 'Gehraiyaan' is the first Hindi film to have an intimacy director on board; Dar Gai piloted this role.

Many celebs praised the film for its intimate and deep moments, individually showering love for all the actors.

Take a look at the rave reviews the film has received:

Milap Zaveri had this to say:

milap

 

While Sanya Malhotra posted this:

sanya

Writer Tahira Kashyap had this to say:

tahira

Actress Sonakshi Sinha was also very impressed, she posted this:

sonakshi

Sophie Choudry also praised the film, she said:

sophie

 

The cast of Gehraiyaan has been extremely busy promoting the film which will exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video. 

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The modern-day complex love story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GehraiyaanGehraiyaan reviewDeepika Padukonesiddhant chaturvediAnanya Panday
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's 'Prithviraj' release date locked, YRF period drama to open in theatres

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Girls are harassed at home for not wearing hijab, says crying Shazia Ilmi