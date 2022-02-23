हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Get ready for ‘Maar Khayegaa’ the first song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey!

The recently released trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been receiving thunderous response from all the corners of the world and so the makers are leaving no stone unturned in order to make the movie a big hit. 

Get ready for ‘Maar Khayegaa’ the first song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The recently released trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been receiving thunderous response from all the corners of the world and so the makers are leaving no stone unturned in order to make the movie a big hit. 

 

Now, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayegaa’, the first song from the film that promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm. So, the makers have released a new teaser of their upcoming song.

Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayegaa’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.

 

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarFirst SongBachchhan PaandeyMaar Khayegaateaser outout tomorrowKriti SanonArshad WarsiPankaj TripathiJacqueline Fernandez
Next
Story

JHUND trailer out: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer promises an engaging story of a notorious squad overcoming all obstacles

Must Watch

PT19M48S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will it be a battle of Putin vs Biden?