Get ready for ‘Maar Khayegaa’ the first song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey!

NEW DELHI: The recently released trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been receiving thunderous response from all the corners of the world and so the makers are leaving no stone unturned in order to make the movie a big hit.

Now, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayegaa’, the first song from the film that promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm. So, the makers have released a new teaser of their upcoming song.

Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayegaa’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!