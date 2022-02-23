Get ready for ‘Maar Khayegaa’ the first song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey!

NEW DELHI: The recently released trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been receiving thunderous response from all the corners of the world and so the makers are leaving no stone unturned in order to make the movie a big hit.
Now, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayegaa’, the first song from the film that promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm. So, the makers have released a new teaser of their upcoming song.
Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayegaa’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.
#BachchhanPaandey ka bhay sab pe chaayega
The Evil Song, #MaarKhayegaa out tomorrow at 12:30 PM https://t.co/ZdwWtI8A6s
Holi pe Goli#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhad_samji @akshaykumar @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @WardaNadiadwala
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 23, 2022
Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!