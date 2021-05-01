हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Get ready to groove! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's peppy dance number ‘Dil De Diya’ from ‘Radhe’ hits internet - Watch

Salman Khan and Disha Patani are all set to entertain their fans with ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' this Eid. 

Get ready to groove! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s peppy dance number ‘Dil De Diya’ from ‘Radhe’ hits internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Disha Patani are all set to entertain their fans with ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' this Eid. Bhaijaan is back with another peppy number 'Dil De Diya' from the film but this time with Jacqueline Fernandez. Their on-screen chemistry has always been the talk-of-the-town. 

They have worked together in many films including ‘Kick’ and ‘Race 3’ so far. Salman and Jackky's sizzling chemistry has always been appreciated by the fans. Their lates song ‘Dil De Diya’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev and the music has been composed by none other than Himesh Reshammiya. The lyrics of the sung are written by Shabbir Ahmed and Shabina Khan has choreographed it.

Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor wrote, “Aap logo ko dil de diya... aur yeh gana bhi, jiska naam hai #DilDeDiya

@apnabhidu @dishapatani @randeephooda @prabhudevaofficial @jacquelinef143 @realhimesh @shabbir_ahmed9 @imkamaalkhan @payaldevofficial @shabinakhanofficial @skfilmsofficial @zeestudiosofficial @sohailkhanofficial @atulreellife @reellifeproduction @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeplexOfficial @Zee5.”

 

The song starts with some amazing moves by Jacqueline with Salman following his signature steps. Earlier to this, the first song of the film Radhe titled 'Seeti Maar' was launched. It starred Disha Patani in the lead along with Sallu Bhai. 

Apart from the duo, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. 

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, this film marks the third collaboration of Bhaijaan along with Prabhu. The duo has given hits like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg 3’.
The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 13 in theatres as well as streaming platform ZEE5.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan filmsActor Salman KhanJacqueline FernandezRadheDil De Diya
Next
Story

Huma Qureshi's Hollywood debut 'Army of the Dead' first look out, actress says 'my heart bleeds as my country fights pandemic'

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Uttarakhand: Delhi Police raids in Kotdwar