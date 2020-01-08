Good Newwz Box Office report card: Check collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen pairing and chemistry is adored by the masses. And this time giving them a good company were Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in recently released 'Good Newwz'.

Renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz is in no mood to slow down... Will breach ₹ 175 cr mark today [Day 13]... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 172.54 cr. #India biz.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.