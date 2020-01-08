हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
good newwz

Good Newwz Box Office report card: Check collections

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's on-screen pairing and chemistry is adored by the masses. And this time giving them a good company were Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in recently released 'Good Newwz'.

Renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz is in no mood to slow down... Will breach ₹ 175 cr mark today [Day 13]... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 172.54 cr. #India biz.

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

 

good newwz, Good Newwz Box Office collections, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
