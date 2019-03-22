हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Gully Boy Box Office collections- Check report card

Check out the collections 

Gully Boy Box Office collections- Check report card

New Delhi: Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became a hit at the Box Office. The film raked in over Rs 139 crore.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy has exhausted its run... Fantastic biz in Mumbai circuit has compensated for dull performance in few circuits... [Week 5] Fri 15 lakhs, Sat 25 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs, Mon 12 lakhs, Tue 12 lakhs, Wed 11 lakhs, Thu 10 lakhs. Total: ₹ 139.38 cr. India biz."

Adarsh also shared a weekwise collections, He wrote, "#GullyBoybiz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [Thu release - 8 days]
Week 2: ₹ 26.80 cr
Week 3: ₹ 8.69 cr
Week 4: ₹ 2.42 cr
Week 5: ₹ 1.17 cr
Total: ₹ 139.38 cr
India biz.
HIT."

Gully Boy is the brainchild of Zoya Akhtar. It has been produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media pushed the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers

