Gully Boy Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer packs a solid punch

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are riding high on the success of their latest release 'Gully Boy'. The movie by Zoya Akhtar has been widely appreciated by the fans and critics alike. The movie has benefitted from releasing on Valentine's Day and it reflects on the Box Office figures as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz

#GullyBoy benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon]

Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar’s #DilDhadakneDo [₹ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [₹ 90.27 cr; Zoya’s highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

