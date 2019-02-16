Gully Boy collections: Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 32 crore

New Delhi: Looks like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's time has come at the box office. The duo's first film together, 'Gully Boy' got a flying start at the box office and maintains its momentum on Day 2. Even though the film witnessed a small dip in collections, the numbers are still praiseworthy. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Gully Boy' has minted over Rs 32 crore at box office.

He took to Twitter to share the collections of the film and wrote, “#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 32.50 cr. India biz.”

The film's song, 'Apna Time Ayga' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills.

While we can't get over the 'Gully Boy' fever, the film has created an impact internationally as well. In a video that surfaced on social media, Hollywood actor Will Smith was seen lauding the film.

“Yo, Ranveer congrats man... I am loving what you’re doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that. I am loving it man congrats Go Get em!.”, the actor said in the viral video. The same video was shared by Alia on her Instagram stories.

The film tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer whereas Alia plays his love interest.

'Gully Boy' has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

The film also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.