Gully Boy collections: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enjoys solid hold at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release 'Gully Boy' is getting rave reviews from all walks of life. Critics and fans have showered praises on the performances of the star cast including the supporting actors.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has delivered one of her best works so far. The movie has benefitted from releasing on Valentine's Day and it reflects on the Box Office figures as well. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

He wrote: “#GullyBoy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit ₹ cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.10 cr. India biz.”

#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [₹ 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486

UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470

UK: $ 340,211

Australia: A$ 438,863

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000

Singapore: S$ 200,197

RoW: $ 515,556 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

'Gully Boy' presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.